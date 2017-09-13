Just in time for Supernatural Day, the CW released a shiny new poster teasing what's to come for Season 13. Judging by the "Dawn of Darkness" caption, it's not looking great for the Winchester brothers on Supernatural. Then again, when was the last time they enjoyed an extended period of happiness?

On a positive note, the poster does reaffirm that Castiel (Misha Collins) will return after being stabbed by Lucifer in the Season 12 finale. Not that we were concerned or anything -- there's no way he wasn't coming back -- but it's still a relief to see his face alongside Dean and Sam's. Unfortunately, where he ends up is still a mystery and, knowing how much this show loves to put its characters through the ringer, it probably won't be all sunshine and unicorns.

Getting him back will be easier said than done since Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) aren't on the same page about a number of things including what to do with Lucifer's son, Jack. Per usual, we're facing dark times ahead.

Time will tell if they can get it together in order to save Castiel before it's too late.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent company)