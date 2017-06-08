Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

After the crushing news that Netflix had decided to cancel Sense8, fans of the show erupted in outrage that this cult favorite would not get a resolution to its pretty huge Season 2 cliffhanger.

From Twitter to Tumblr to the customer service center at Netflix, fans voiced their desire for a Season 3, hoping that their petitions would score a short season followup or even a movie wrap up in the avenue of Firefly/Serenity or more recently, the short resolutions The CW gave to canceled series No Tomorrow and Frequency. Sadly, that doesn't seem to be an option according to the official Twitter and Tumblr accounts for the show.

In a post addressing the #RenewSense8 petition fans launched after the cancellation, the Netflix team swiftly and surely shot down any chance at more episodes.

"We know you want to #RenewSense8, and we wish we could #BringBackSense8 for you," the post says. "The reason we've taken so long to get back to you is because we've thought long and hard here at Netflix to try to make it work but unfortunately we can't."

Naturally, fans are even more upset at the dismissal of their efforts.

listen, this isn't over. they gave a canned response. we're not making this easy for them. we're going to continue to trend and harass. — Christine (@justice4sense8) June 9, 2017

So? It's over? Tomorrow morning the first thing I'll do is unsubscribe my netflix account. If you want my money back #BringbackSense8 — Pri 👊 #RenewSense8 (@Ouiloce) June 9, 2017

No one can fight the good fight like fans on mission, but we're not sure there's any saving a show once a streaming service as big as Netflix has decided it's done.

And so the curtain closes for good on this beautiful and brief series.