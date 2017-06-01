If you're as devastated as we are over the news of Sense8's cancellation, you might be tempted to go back and binge watch all 23 episodes to console yourself that you'll never get to see how this epic adventure ends.

On the other hand, it might be too soon to dive right back into the sensate world -- we all deserve a little time to lick our wounds and grieve this awesome show -- which is why we picked out Sense8's top five scenes of all time for you. Look back on the best moments of the show and continue to ask yourself, "WHY?! Why did this amazing show have to go?"

5. The First Team Up

Remember when all these sensate babies had no idea what was going on in their heads and why kickass Korean ladies or German mobsters started showing up on the reg? The cluster's first team up to save Nomi (Jamie Clayton) from BPO really marked the turning point for Season 1, when the show morphed from a cool mind-meld to an utterly addicting story with an impressive amount of mythology and world-building.

4. Lito's Sun Cramps

At first, Sense8 seemed to be going for the whole "a man could never handle the pain of menstrual cramps," which, while fair, is a little slapsticky. The more you watch the scene, the more you just realize that Lito (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) is a hilarious drama queen who can and will turn a mountain into a molehill at the first opportunity. "You know cancer runs in my family, Hernando!"

3. "Who Am I?"

One of the best things about this show is that it wasn't afraid to shrug off labels and stereotypes and embrace each character as truly unique. Lito and Capheus' (Toby Unwumere) speech about the million little different experiences that make up a person was truly inspiring. If you need to go grab some tissues, we totally understand.

2. "I Hate that Word"

Speaking of labels, the world loves to use them to hate on anyone they can. Whether it's BITCH, SLUT, FREAK or any of the various racist/homophobic slurs thrown at the eight members of this cluster, Sense8 was not afraid to embrace the truth that words hurt. Even better, it's totally okay to be angry as all get out when someone assigns one of these awful words to you.

1. Cluster vs. Cluster

Season 2 introduced us to so many new sensates that we lost track of who belonged to which cluster, but one thing we know for sure is that Lila (Valeria Bilello) and Wolfgang's (Max Riemelt) cluster battle was one of the single most epic moment this show had to offer. The logistics of filming this fight scene must have been nuts, but the end product was 100% worth it!

Sense8 Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.