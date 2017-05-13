Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

With cancellations racking up at every major network, many heartbroken fans are staring down the depressing prospect of plotlines left dangling and series arcs left unresolved. And among them are those who've been tuning in weekly for Frequency, The CW's time-travel drama about a detective who discovers that her HAM radio is a window into the past.

Frequency never managed to find its audience, and got the axe this week after just one season. But much like its central characters, the showrunners weren't ready to just roll over and accept an untimely end. In a three-minute clip released on the CW app, the series gave itself an epilogue that wrapped up any loose ends into a nice, neat happy ending: present-day Raimy (Peyton List) gives her dearly departed past-dad (Riley Smith) a hurried warning about his death in a car accident in 2011, and heyyyy, guess who turns up behind her, still alive?

It's a little rushed as series finales go, but seeing father and daughter reunited (and knowing that Frank will be around to walk Raimy down the aisle) is a rare and lovely bit of closure that most fans of canceled shows never get to enjoy. Check it out on the CW app.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)