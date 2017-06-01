Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Sense8 has joined The Get Down in the list of shows Netflix has decided to do away with this year.

The mind-melding series focused on a group of eight strangers across the world who suddenly realize they have a telepathic connection to one another and are being hunted by an evil organization hellbent on wiping them out.

Sense8 hosted a diverse cast of characters and storylines from the transgender hacker Nomi (Jamie Clayton) to the Kenyan bus driver Capheus (Toby Onwumere). It also doled out more than a few risqué love scenes, which ranged from soulful and sweet to wild orgies. It seems like their risk taking didn't help them as much as one might have hoped though, since the streaming service decided not to continue with a third season.

Fans of the show will no doubt be heartbroken to have the story cut short, especially considering that Season 2 ended with a pretty serious cliffhanger. The likelihood of the show finding a new home is slim to none, considering Netflix is already the desirable destination for most shows that attempt to continue on after getting the axe.

The decision comes just a day after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told CNBC that Netflix's hit rate was too high and cautioned that the streaming service would be cancelling more shows. "So, we've canceled very few shows," Hastings said. "I'm always pushing the content team: We have to take more risk; you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall."

Season 1 and 2 of Sense8 are still streaming on Netflix.