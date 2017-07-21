Timothy Omundson will only appear in one scene of Psych: The Movie, but the writers have found other ways to make sure Carlton Lassiter's presence is felt throughout the anticipated reunion film.

"Lassiter is a part of the movie. We wish he was a bigger part of the movie. Circumstantially, that did not get to happen," executive producer Chris Henze told TV Guide at San Diego Comic-Con. "The way that we're looking at it as he's there -- he's thought about, he's talked about, he appears in the movie. There's a bigger spot on the table for him for the next one, and we're excited for that."

Shortly before Psych: The Movie started production, Omundson suffered a stroke. After briefly wondering whether they should still proceed with the movie at all, they decided to forge forward with Omundson appearing in a much smaller capacity than originally planned.

"He's a remarkable man with a remarkable beard," star and producer James Roday said. "He will appear in the movie and it's easily one of the best scenes in the movie. I think fans will love it."

"Tim is a warrior," added creator Steve Franks. "I was texting with him yesterday and I am just so impressed with him and so excited that we get to include him in the movie. He gives us the perfect excuse to make a second movie and have Tim in the entire thing. We get to have him in such a nice, sweet way. It's really great. I'm happy that he's part of it. It wouldn't have been the same without him. We're excited for the future and to have him back full time."

Psych: The Movie will reunite original stars Roday, Dulé Hill, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson and Corbin Bernsen for a brand new adventure that will kick-off in San Francisco, where Shawn and Gus set up shop in the series finale. It will also see the returns of Cary Elwes, Jimmi Simpson, Ralph Macchio and Kurt Fuller, in addition to the introduction of Zachary Levi as a new villain and Hill's real-life fiancee Jazmyn Simon as a love interest for Gus.

Earlier this week, Franks announced his hopes to turn Psych into a film franchise, with plans for an additional five movies after this one.

Psych: The Movie will air on USA this December.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick