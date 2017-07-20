Now Playing Everything We Know About Psych: The Movie So Far

Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Gus' (Dule Hill) search for love may be over in Psych: The Movie, but can he handle his new lady love?

"He kind of meets his match in Selene," Hill tells us. "Gus is used to being the hunter who never gets his prey. It'll be interesting to see what happens when the tables are turned and he becomes the hunted."

Throughout the two-hour film, Selene, who will be played by Hill's real-life fiancee Jazmyn Simon, will keep Gus and fans guessing as to whether she's the girl of Gus' dreams or his nightmares. But either way, it sounds like Selene will be way more than Gus bargained for -- which might be exactly what Gus has been looking for all these years.

Good luck Gus, sounds like you need it.