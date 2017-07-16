Ahead of its December release, new details have emerged about the forthcoming movie revival of USA Network's Psych.

A first look image of the cinematic reunion has been revealed by Entertainment Weekly, and in it, we see James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Corbin Bernson as Henry Spencer, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick, Maggie Lawson as Juliet O'Hara, Dule Hill as Gus and Kurt Fuller as Woody the Coroner.

Psych: The Movie, USA Network

Noticeably absent from the image is Timothy Omundson, who starred in the original series as Carlton Lassiter, but suffered a stroke shortly before production began. "[Omundson's stroke] kind of forced us to rethink a lot. First and foremost, whether or not we should be making this movie -- if it even made sense and if the timing was right or not. Then beyond that creatively, how do we make that work?" Roday told EW.

Despite Omundson's stroke, the actor is still expected to appear in the film in a small capacity. "There is most definitely a way that he appears in the movie," explained creator Steve Franks. "We haven't gotten to that point [in the editing process, yet]. I can't say for 100 percent sure that he will, but I can say like 99.99 percent that we did everything we can to get Tim in the movie."

The cast will also include Zachary Levi as the Thin White Duke, Charlotte Flair as Heather Rockrear, Cary Elwes as Pierre Desperaux, and Ralph Macchio as Nick Conforth.

Psych: The Movie is scheduled to land on USA Network in December.