Everything We Know About Psych: The Movie So Far

The first footage from the Psych reunion movie is here and it's -- wait for iiiiiiit -- absolutely freakin' fantastic.

The cast gathered at New York Comic Con on Saturday to share the first twenty minutes of Psych: The Movie. In the sneak peek of the two-hour film -- which they revealed will premiere Dec. 7 on USA -- Shawn (James Roday) finds himself pissing off a high-end fence (Robert LaSardo) while working a case without Gus (Dule Hill). But wait, you're probably thinking, why would Shawn work a case without Gus? Well, apparently Burton "Gus T.T. Showbiz" Guster wasn't able to last two weeks in San Francisco before taking on a full-time pharmaceutical job.

Meanwhile, Juliet (Maggie Lawson) catches Vick's (Kirsten Nelson) daughter Iris stealing to prove herself to a gang of girls. Juliet keeps the info a secret from Vick on Iris' word that she'll never commit a crime again (although we doubt she'll be able to keep her word for long).

The sneak peek also introduces the film's main villain, Zachary Levi's Thin White Duke, who shows up with a bang -- literally -- when he and his assistants break into Juliet's partner's apartment and nearly kill him.

As for Shawn and Jules, they're still together but clearly, all is not perfect in their relationship. Vick points out that Juliet doesn't wear any engagement ring (which, in fairness, was stolen in the series finale) and there's something keeping her and Shawn from walking down the aisle.

Psych: The Movie picks up three years after the series finale, which saw Shawn and Gus move their business from Santa Barbara to San Francisco. In addition to Roday, Hill, Lawson and Nelson, the film will also see Corbin Bernson and Timothy Omundson reprise their original roles. However, Omundson, who suffered a stroke shortly before production began, will appear in a significantly reduced capacity.

In addition to returning guest stars Cary Elwes, Kurt Fuller and Ralph Macchio, Psych: The Movie will also introduce Hill's real-life fiancé Jazmyn Simon as a new love interest for Gus, Selene, and feature an appearance by WWE Superstar John Cena.

Psych: The Movie will air Dec. 7 at 8/7c on USA.