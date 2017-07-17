Now Playing Everything We Know About Psych: The Movie So Far

Psych: The Movie is shaping up to be a special treat for longtime fans of the show, and we've got all the details about what you can expect!

For one, we know that most of the original cast is slated to appear including James Roday as Shawn Spencer, Dule Hill as Gus (T.T. Showbiz), Maggie Lawson as Juliet O'Hara, Corbin Bernson as Henry Spencer, Kirsten Nelson as Karen Vick and Kurt Fuller as Woody the Coroner.

Timothy Omundson is also expected to reprise his role as Carlton Lassiter, but his appearance in the film will be extremely limited. The actor suffered a stroke ahead of filming, forcing producers to rethink how they would include him.

"There is most definitely a way that he appears in the movie," creator Steve Franks explained to Entertainment Weekly. "We haven't gotten to that point [in the editing process, yet]. I can't say for 100 percent sure that he will, but I can say like 99.99 percent that we did everything we can to get Tim in the movie."

On a positive note, the film will also see the return of Cary Elwes as Pierre Desperaux and Ralph Macchio as Nick Conforth. Plus, some newcomers are headed to the project including Chuck's Zachary Levi as the big bad, Thin White Duke, WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair as his sidekick, Heather Rockrear, and Ballers actress Jazmyn Simon, who's engaged to Hill in real life, as a new love interest for Gus.

Psych: The Movie makes its way to USA Network in December.