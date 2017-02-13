Less than two weeks after Beyoncé revealed she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z, the reigning queen of music attended the 2017 Grammys ceremony on Sunday where she inevitably dominated the evening.

Not only was this Bey's first major appearance since debuting her burgeoning baby bump in a series of stunning photographs online, but it was also poised to be a history-making moment in her career. At the beginning of the night, Beyoncé led the pack of nominees with nine nominations, bringing her to a whopping 62 Grammy nominations total - more than any other female artist in history.

With 20 wins under her belt already, Beyoncé only needed eight wins to become the most-awarded female artist ever (Alison Krauss currently holds the record with 27 wins). But did Beyoncé make history? Well, yes and no. Bey ended the night with only two more Grammys under her belt, but that doesn't mean Bey didn't make quite the lasting impression.

Check out every Beyonce moment at the 2017 Grammys:

1. She finally scored her first music video win. Although Bey has been nominated for dozens of Grammys in the past, it wasn't until this year that she scored her first nod for Best Music Video. And with the powerhouse piece that is "Formation," Bey earned her first Grammy for a music video. However, her visual album Lemonade failed to win Best Music Film, losing to The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, the Touring Years.

@pantoramini #fitforaprincess A photo posted by Pantora Bridal (@pantorabridal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

2. Blue Ivy was the victim of a hoax. Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy may only be five years old, but she's already a fashion icon in her own right. That's why fans got so excited when a picture began circulating online during the Grammys red carpet claiming to be a sneak peek of Blue heading to the ceremony wearing a gold dress with a massive train. The twist: It was actually a photo from an Etsy listing by Pantora Mini. The bridal boutique also posted the same image -- which, to reiterate, does not feature Blue Ivy -- on Instagram two days ahead of the Grammys.

3. Blue Ivy dressed as Prince. When Blue did eventually show up to the Grammys, her real outfit blew the gaudy gold dress out of the water. Wearing a pink suit with black lapels and a white poet shirt underneath, Blue's outfit appeared to be an homage to Prince, who passed away last year. Needless to say, the internet (once again) lost their collective mind over Beyoncé's daughter's sharp fashion sense. But at least this time, they were actually losing it over Beyoncé's daughter.

4. She proved slow songs don't have to be boring. After being introduced by her mother Tina Knowles, Beyoncé began her performance with a video showing off her baby bump as a spoken word portion of Lemonade played in the background. When the lights came up on the stage, Beyoncé (aptly wearing a golden crown) went into a slow, but by no means low-energy, performance of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles." While Bey's backup dancers delivered gorgeous choreography, Bey remained seated for the majority of the set (she is pregnant with twins, after all). And by the time she was finished with the awe-inspiring performance, Bey understandably received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Staples Center.

5. She delivered one hell of an acceptance speech. When Bey strolled onto the stage to accept the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album, the world knew they were in for something good. Still wearing her costume from before, albeit with the crown replaced by a gold veil, Bey pulled out a coordinating gold card from which she read her prepared speech. During her tender remarks, Beyoncé thanked Jay and Blue and discussed her intention behind creating Lemonade.

"It is important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror -- first through their own families, as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys -- and see themselves and have no doubt that they're beautiful, intelligent and capable," Beyoncé explained. "This is something I want for every child of every race, and I feel it's vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to make mistakes."

6. She showed us how to groove. During the absolutely fantastic tribute to Prince, the Time and Bruno Mars had the whole crowd out of their seats and dancing. But obviously, there was one star whose bops and sways held our attention like none other's. We're talking, of course, about Beyoncé, who had also changed into a stunning red sequin gown with a deep v-neck.



7. She cried as Adele used her own acceptance speeches to highlight the importance of Lemonade. When Adele went on stage to accept both Record of the Year and Album of the Year, the British singer Kanye'd herself, taking the opportunity to thank Beyoncé -- who was also nominated for both awards -- for her incredible work.

"My dream and my idol is Queen Bey, and I adore you," Adele said while accepting Record of the Year. "You move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you and I want you to be my mommy, alright?"

When she went onstage to accept the show's final award a minute later, Adele continued to praise Beyoncé, specifically the work of art that is Lemonade. "I can't possibly accept this award. I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but [the] artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me -- the Lemonade album -- was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental. And was so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that."

"And all us artists here ... adore you. You are our light," Adele continued, as a teary-eyed Beyoncé mouthed "I love you" to the singer. "And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have, and I always will."

No, we're not crying. You're crying!

