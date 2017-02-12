Here's some actual fake news and proof you shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet.
Prior to Sunday's 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the twitter account for Z100 New York, a radio station self-proclaiming to be the area's "#1 Hit Music Station," tweeted a photo (which has since been deleted) of a young girl in a beautiful dress claiming it was of Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the Grammys. It wasn't.
A little sleuthing eventually revealed that the photo in question was actually stolen from the Instagram account of Pantora Mini Boutique, a Brooklyn-based shop.
Check out our full coverage of the Grammys here
However, the dress in the photo is currently listed for $360.00 on Etsy in case anyone is in need of a truly baller flower girl dress.