Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Here's some actual fake news and proof you shouldn't believe everything you see on the internet.

Prior to Sunday's 59th Annual Grammy Awards, the twitter account for Z100 New York, a radio station self-proclaiming to be the area's "#1 Hit Music Station," tweeted a photo (which has since been deleted) of a young girl in a beautiful dress claiming it was of Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the Grammys. It wasn't.



A little sleuthing eventually revealed that the photo in question was actually stolen from the Instagram account of Pantora Mini Boutique, a Brooklyn-based shop.

Check out our full coverage of the Grammys here

However, the dress in the photo is currently listed for $360.00 on Etsy in case anyone is in need of a truly baller flower girl dress.