Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing On the Set: The Empire Cast Picks Their Dream Musical Guests

Beyoncé Knowles, the queen of all media, is expecting twins, she announced via an Instagram post Wednesday.

The 24-time MTV Video Music Award winner shared a photo of herself touching her belly in underwear kneeling in front of a ring of flowers with a veil over her head and a Mona Lisa smile on her face.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters" reads the caption.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

These will be the second and third children for Beyoncé and her husband Shawn "Jay Z" Carter. She announced her pregnancy with their first child, Blue Ivy, while performing at the 2011 VMAs.

Beyoncé and Jay Z



Beyoncé was nominated for four Emmys for last year's visual album Lemonade, and is expected to dominate at this month's Grammys, where she is nominated for nine awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.