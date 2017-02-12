Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The tribute to Prince started early at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night thanks to young Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay Z and Beyoncé's daughter was dressed in a pink tuxedo with a ruffled shirt, not unlike what Prince wore in his classic film Purple Rain.

Blue Ivy Carter and Jay Z

Everyone thought she was dressed in tribute to the music legend, who died last year, but maybe not -- Prince was quite famously The Purple One, and Blue Ivy is dressed in pink. But it might be! Who knows? Beyoncé doesn't give interviews, so we might not ever know for sure.

One thing is for certain: she's adorable.

Check out our complete Grammy Awards coverage here

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)