MTV's rebooted Fear Factor will be back for more scares. The network renewed the Ludacris-hosted competition for Season 2 on Tuesday, Variety reports.

Season 2 will consist of 20 episodes, up from Season 1's 12.

MTV's version is a little less gross and a little more inspirational than the NBC version that ran from 2001 to 2006, but it still does crazy stunts like burying people alive.

"I'm looking forward to season two of Fear Factor and it being more ludicrous than the first season," Ludacris told Variety. "Pun intended."

Fear Factor is one of several nostalgia-baiting shows MTV has brought back or is in the process of bringing back. Last week, the network announced the resurrection of its dormant MTV Unplugged live music series. Other revivals current or in the works include MTV Beach House, Total Request Live and Cribs (on Snapchat).

Fear Factor's season finale airs Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 10/9c on MTV.