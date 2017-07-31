Time to dust off those old Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC fan shirts and head over to Times Square: MTV is bringing back one its most iconic shows this fall.

According to the New York Times, the network is set to reboot Total Request Live with new episodes to air starting in October. The popular music video countdown show, which originally ran from 1998-2008, featured a live in-studio audience plus performances from artists like Destiny's Child and Christina Aguilera and celebrity guest appearances including Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Watching it was an afternoon ritual for kids in the late '90s and early '00s, and eventually it became the only place where music videos were shown on MTV. MTV is leaning in to nostalgia for its old unscripted programming -- it brought back the MTV Beach House this summer -- and this revival is its most nostalgic move yet.

Carson Daly hosted from 1998 until 2003 when he left to pursue other gigs like Last Call. A number of VJs took over hosting duties including Damien Fahey, Hilarie Burton, Vanessa Minnillo, Quddus and La La Anthony.

Like the original, this updated version will also take place in the heart of Times Square and run about an hour long per episode. However, the New York Times reports that it could also be expanded to two or three hours as things develop. In another departure from its predecessor, the reboot will have a revolving lineup comprised of five hosts including a rapper and comedian named DC Young Fly and Chicago radio host Erik Zachary.

As part of MTV's push toward creating more social content, expect to see exclusive content on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat as well.

Time will tell on whether or not the reboot lives up to the original, but we hope it creates more memorable moments like this disgruntled Backstreet Boys fan who didn't handle losing to *NSYNC fans very well.

New episodes of Total Request Live will air this October on MTV.