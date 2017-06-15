On old favorite is staging a comeback.

This summer, MTV will revive the hit series Beach House with an updated format and three new hosts: Girl Code's Nessa, Teen Wolf alum Cody Christian and Wild 'n Out comedian Chico Bean .

Set in an extravagant beach house on the Jersey Shore, the show began in 1993 with Bill Bellamy before Carson Daly took over hosting duties in 1998. It featured musical performances from popular artists, celebrity cameos, and enthusiastic partygoers engaging in outrageous acts for cash.

"When I was a kid and [I saw] how much fun Bill Bellamy was having, I was like, 'Is being a grown-up really that much fun?'" Nessa told TVGuide.com. "Just to be part of it and to bring back a really cool feeling where we're having fun and also talking about music, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm in.'"

This revamped version promises to bring the same kind of fun but will also be heavily influenced by social media. "Before, if somebody wanted to tell Bill Bellamy how they thought, they would have to write him a letter. A whole letter," Chico Bean explained. "And send it in the mail and hope somebody got it. Now, people can directly interact with you."

Viewers can expect a behind-the-scenes look at the beach house which includes a tattoo parlor, rooftop pool, massive waterslide and a tiki bar full stocked with Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade.

Beach House premieres June 23 on MTV.