Fear Factor has been known to push the boundaries of reality TV with hair-raising stunts like lying in a tub filled with live scorpions or eating animal genitalia but its latest stunt might be the scariest one yet.

In this exclusive clip, a contestant is buried alive...in a coffin. In addition to overcoming the shock and fear of being trapped underground in total darkness, she'll have to text different codes to her partner who will use them to unlock a series of safes containing the materials needed to dig her out. If she can make it through this, plus other stunts in the episode including facing off against lizards and escaping a car hanging over the edge of a cliff, she'll have a pretty good shot at winning $50,000.

It's all part of MTV's revival of the hit show, which originally ran from 2001-2006 on NBC. This latest iteration features contestants being pushed out of their comfort zones with stunts inspired by popular horror flicks, viral videos, and urban legends. The reboot, which is comprised of 12 hour-long episodes this season, is hosted and executive-produced by Ludacris.

MTV Is Bringing Back Total Request Live Without Carson Daly

The reality series is in good company as the network recently brought back other popular shows including Beach House and Total Request Live.

Fear Factor airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on MTV.