Family Guy's new season will expand its portfolio of comedic guest stars to include Louis C.K. and The Good Place's Kristen Bell.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bell will appear on the series as a potential love interest for Brian Griffin, the anthropomorphized family dog who's become known for his canine-human relationships throughout the years. Bell will reportedly voice Martha, a co-worker of Brian's at a suicide prevention hotline who has her own theme song.

Bell previously appeared on the show's now-defunct spin-off series The Cleveland Showand has also lent her voice to Disney's Frozen, Zootopia, Gossip Girl, and Bubble Guppies.

See Family Guy's Tribute to Adam West

Meanwhile, Louis C.K. will appear as himself in the season premiere, which parodies the Emmys and which will also feature Modern Family's Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, and Sofia Vergara along with Real Time's Bill Maher. In the episode, patriarch Peter Griffin, who's creating his own family series in search of some Television Academy acclaim, will prod Louis C.K. and the other guest stars for advice on how to score an Emmy nod.

Bell and Louis C.K. join an already-stacked set of guest stars for the new season, which also includes late stars Adam West and Carrie Fisher.

Family Guy Season 15 premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.