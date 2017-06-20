Adam West, the Batman actor who died June 9 at age 88, received a tribute from his colleagues at Family Guy Sunday night.

Sunday's airing, a rerun of an episode from March in which West appeared, closed with a tribute to West, who voiced the mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island on the show from 2000 until his death. As Mayor Adam West, he played a fictionalized version of himself whose eccentric choices always caused financial problems for the town. His last appearance was in the second-to-last episode of Season 15, which aired May 21.



Shortly after West's death, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane posted a personal tribute to West on Twitter.

"Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend," MacFarlane wrote. "Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show.

"He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You're irreplaceable."