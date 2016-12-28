Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday, will appear in two upcoming episodes of Family Guy.

According to Variety, Fisher will reprise her role as Angela, Peter Griffin's (Seth MacFarlane) supervisor at the brewery he works at, in two episodes expected to air next year. She has already appeared as Angela in the Fox animated comedy 20 times since she originated the role in 2005.

Following Fisher's death, MacFarlane honored the actress on Twitter. "Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around," he wrote. "Family Guy will miss her immensely."

Fisher passed away at the age of 60, four days after she suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. The actress had been flying home from shooting Amazon's Catastrophe, in which she had a recurring role as the lead character Rob's (Rob Delaney) mother.

Prior to her death, Fisher had also completed her work on Star Wars: Episode VIII, reprising the role that launched her career, Princess Leia.