Adam West may be gone, but his character will live on in Family Guy.

The actor, who passed away on June 10 from leukemia, will posthumously appear as the Mayor of Quahog in five episodes during the show's upcoming 15th season. According to executive producer Steve Callaghan, who wrote the first episode West appeared in, the actor would have actually been in more were he still alive.

"There were two or three episodes where his character had been written in, but he hadn't yet recorded those, so obviously we've made accommodations for that," he explained to Entertainment Weekly. "There was one scene where he was officiating a wedding, and it was easy enough to just have a different character do that. I [wouldn't] even consider having someone come in and try to imitate his voice."

Appearing in more than 100 episodes so far, West's character had become an integral part of the show. His death creates a void that can't be filled by just anyone, if at all, according to Callaghan.

"That is something we've only barely started to talk about," he said of replacing West's character. "In a very real, emotional way, I feel like we're all still kind of going through our own grieving process. We haven't really even had a full conversation about it. He just seems so irreplaceable. I don't know who could fill those shoes."

West's upcoming scenes include hoverboarding through town with a rat in his pocket and presiding over a ceremony for millennials which doesn't go well.



Family Guy returns for its 15th season October 1 on Fox.