Dancing with the Stars' 25th season is going to feature another married couple comparing their boot-scooting skills.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have signed on to compete with one another on the show's new season, People reports. The pair, who have been married since 2011, have three children together and recently shared the screen on Battle of the Network Stars and Hollywood Game Night.

Nick has appeared on Dancing with the Stars in the past as a musical guest, but he previously denied any interest in joining the show as a competitor, especially since his younger brother and fellow former 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey competed on and won DWTS' second season.

He told NJ.com in 2014, "No Dancing with the Stars for me. I'm not a dancer, my brother is the dancer of the family, and in fact I don't even like dancing to be honest with you, so I'm going to leave all that to him. And he won, so I mean I can't possibly beat him, all I can do is tie him, so it's a no win situation for me." Indeed, Vanessa has openly derided her husband's dancing skills, including the moves that made him famous as a '90s boy bander.

Evidently, time has since changed his mind about that opportunity, but given what we know about the couple, it looks like Vanessa might have the edge in this small screen family feud.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey aren't the first married couple to compete on the show -- Carlos and Alexa PenaVega both competed in Season 21, and series regular dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are now married as well.

Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.