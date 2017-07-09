



Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have made it official.

The pair, who welcomed their first child, son Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, in January, have finally gotten to share their first dance as a married couple, after tying the knot Saturday at historic Oheka Castle on Long Island, N.Y.

The two told US Weekly the ceremony was the wedding they'd always dreamed of and that it was also "the party of the year."

Guests ranged from fellow DWTS pros like best man and the groom's brother Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess and Tony Dovolani to past competitors like Nyle DiMarco, Candace Cameron Bure and Rumer Willis.

Naturally, there was a lot of rug-cutting to be done at this star-studded event, and the rhythm of the night was much more impressive than some ordinary shindig.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been in a relationship since 2012. After their son's birth, Chmerkovskiy initially insisted he would become a stay-at-home dad rather than return for DWTS' 24th season, but alas, both of the new parents decided to strap on their dance shoes last season.



Coincidentally, DWTS judge Julianne Hough also got married Saturday. The former pro wed hockey player Brooks Laich in Idaho, according to People.