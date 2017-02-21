Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy can't stay away from the dance floor.

The Dancing With the Stars pros are returning for Season 24 of ABC's dance competition, they announced on Good Morning America Tuesday.

The couple, who are engaged, had their first child, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, last month. Murgatroyd said that she's a little bit nervous to get back to the show so soon after giving birth, but she's going to make sure she does it healthily.

"It's going to take a little bit longer to get back up to the fitness that I had before, but I think it's going to be OK," she said. "I'm going to take it slowly and hopefully I have an awesome partner to go through this with."

She won Season 22 with partner Nyle DiMarco but sat out Season 23 due to her pregnancy.

For his part, Chmerkovskiy, who won Season 18 with Meryl Davis, has apparently changed his mind about leaving the show to be a stay-at-home dad, which he said he was going to do in the fall. He joked that he wants to make Murgatroyd's return as difficult and competitive as possible.

Dancing with the Stars Season 24 premieres Monday, March 20 at 8/7c on ABC.