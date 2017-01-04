Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It's a Dancing baby boy!

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd gave birth to her first child with her fiancé, former Dancing pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Wednesday morning. The new dad announced that Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy was born early on Wednesday.

01/04/17 5:34am — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy met in 2009 when they both danced in a Broadway production of Burn the Floor and got engaged in 2015. Chmerkovskiy said in October that he's leaving the show to be a full-time dad. It's the first child for both.

They're wise to not hyphenate the baby's name. Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy-Murgatroyd would be too much.