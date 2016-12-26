Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Christmas got an extra dose of cheer this year. The couple welcomed their third child on Christmas Eve.

"It's a very Merry Christmas indeed!" Vanessa, 36, and Nick, 43, said in identical Instagram posts showcasing a photo of their newborn son clutching his mother's fingers.

The couple chose the name Phoenix Robert for their latest bundle of joy, keeping with their trend of drawing name inspiration from American cities. The Lacheys are already parents to son Camden John, 4, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, who turns two next month.

"We had our Christmas Miracle," the couple continued on Instagram. "Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much!"

The Newlyweds star and Dads actress, who married five years ago, announced they were expecting their third child in September shortly after they bought a new house. "We got a new crib. Now we need a new CRIB!" the family photo announced. "Newest Lachey arriving Spring 2017."

However, it appears that baby Phoenix couldn't wait and was born a few months early. Mazels all around to the happy family!