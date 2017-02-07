Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

NYPD Blue alum Esai Morales is heading to the Windy City.

Morales, who played Lt. Tony Rodriguez on NYPD Blue, is joining Chicago P.D. in a recurring role, TVGuide.com has confirmed. His character, Chief Lugo, will be introduced in the upcoming three-show crossover that will launch Chicago Justice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Chief Lugo is a 30-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department who's accustomed to using old-style policing tactics and is now trying to lead the department into a new style of police work.

In addition to Morales, Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) is also set to guest-star in the three-way crossover, which airs March 1. However, Morales' character will also recur on future episodes of Chicago P.D. in addition to the crossover.

In addition to NYPD Blue, Morales' other credits include 24 and Criminal Minds.

The #OneChicago crossover will include back-to-back-to-back episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and the premiere of Chicago Justice on Wednesday, March 1 from 8 to 11 p.m. on NBC.