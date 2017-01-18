NBC will preview Chicago Justice, the fourth installment of Dick Wolf's highly popular Chicago franchise, with a three-hour crossover event, the network announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter previews

The crossover will air Wednesday, March 1 beginning at 8/7c, with a story that is introduced in Chicago Fire, continues into a new episode of Chicago P.D., and then flows seamlessly into the preview of Chicago Justice. Each hour will be a slight variation on the same theme and reveal new information before concluding in the courtroom.

See more news from TCA

"Nothing remotely like this has ever been done," said Wolf. "It's sort of like rubbing your head and stomach and then hitting yourself in the middle of the back at the same time. [It's] very challenging but a great story and something I think will keep people sitting there for all three hours."

Philip Winchester and Carl Weathers, Chicago Justice





Unfortunately, there is still no update on when the highly anticipated four-show crossover including Chicago Med will air, but it's only a matter of time. As Wolf told reporters, although the crossovers are hard to pull off and often a "pain in the ass," they are also "ratings crack."

The series premiere of Chicago Justice will air in its normal Sundays-at-9 timeslot beginning March 5.