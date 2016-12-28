#OneChicago fans won't have to wait long after ringing in the new year for Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Medto return, with Chicago Justice joining the fray in March.

So what can fans expect in 2017? We've rounded up everything you need to know about what's coming up on the three four Windy City shows, including a new romance, rough waters for some existing couples, a bunch of new faces and at least one major death. Get the scoop here:

1. Chicago Justice

The highly-anticipated spin-off, led by Philip Winchester as Assistant State Attorney Peter Stone, will premiere on Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c. Fans got their first look at the new characters in the backdoor pilot that aired as an episode of Chicago P.D. back in the spring. But one face will definitely be familiar.

2. Antonio's new digs

Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) made his exit from Chicago P.D. earlier this season after deciding to accept a job offer from Stone. Beginning in March, we'll get a look at Antonio in his new gig at the state attorney's office, which will hopefully afford him a lot more free time to continue his relationship with Sylvie (Kara Killmer).

3. More crossovers

From a narrative perspective, it makes sense that Chicago Fire and P.D. would cross over with Justice, but what about Chicago Med? Not to worry: showrunners from all three shows assure us that the crossovers will continue (starting with a Fire/P.D. double episode on Jan. 3). Could the franchise potentially pull off a four-way crossover, though? Only time will tell.

4. Severide in crisis

The aforementioned Fire/P.D. crossover will find Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in crisis after receiving some bad news about the bone marrow donation he was tested for in the midseason finale. And his no-good, terrible, horrible, very bad day doesn't end there: Severide, reeling from the discovery, is arrested for a crime that he may or may not have committed. The ensuing investigation causes him to question everything he knows and hammers home the point that some things are simply beyond his control.

5. A love triangle for Severide

As previously teased, Severide will forge a special connection with his would-be done marrow patient, Anna, while also realizing that the spark between him and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) may not be fully extinguished.

6. A rough road for Manning

Chicago Med's Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) is in for a rough ride in 2017. In the midseason premiere, Manning loses a patient and is the subject of a "morbidity and mortality review" -- a routine inquiry, but one that, in this case, has Manning on the ropes. "It's ostensibly a learning experience but it can also be kind of a trial of the doctors who treated the patient. And Natalie feels very much on the hot seat," co-executive producer Andrew Schneider says. And on the personal side, her relationship with Clarke (Jeff Hephner) will be "severely tested" after new information about their shared history comes into play.

7. Dawsey drama

Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) will be forced to deal with Louie's father being back in the picture, but that storyline takes an unexpected turn in the Jan. 3 crossover episode that ends up making the situation even more complicated for the newlyweds.

8. A death

Unfortunately, the #OneChicago fatalities won't be limited to just the cases of the week. A main character on Chicago Med will make a "tragic exit" before the end of the season. Who will it be, and how? Start speculating!

9. Hard decisions for April

April's (Yaya DaCosta) unexpected pregnancy and tuberculosis will only exacerbate each other and cause major problems for her when the show returns. "The two things collide," co-showrunner Diane Frolov says. "She will take the treatment [for TB], but... Her cure could be affecting her baby." And of course, she's not the only one who's affected. It's unclear whether her relationship with Tate will be able to overcome their struggles. " It poisons [the relationship]," Frolov says. "It's very, very trying for them."

10. Meeting Lindsay's father

In Episode 10 of Chicago P.D., airing Jan. 4, Lindsay (Sophia Bush) will finally come face to face with her father -- whose motivations for wanting to get in touch with her remain unclear. The reunion uncovers a lot of long-buried secrets, and brings Lindsay's relationship with her mother to "a tipping point," according to showrunner Matt Olmstead.

11. Herrmann's secret talent

A surprise find in the Chicago Fire/P.D. crossover provides the crew at 51 with a new pastime -- much to the irritation of Casey and Boden (Eamonn Walker). But it also uncovers a hidden talent that Herrmann (David Eigenberg) has somehow managed to keep under wraps, and may use to swindle his colleagues out of some money. (And no, it's not writing erotic fiction.)

12. A romance for Rhodes

After finally working up the courage to ask Dr. Charles' (Oliver Platt) daughter Robin (Mekia Cox) out in the midseason finale, Rhodes (Colin Donnell) will have a full-fledged romance that producers are hoping to position as a long-term relationship on the show. Even Dr. Charles finally comes around to the idea of Rhodes dating his daughter, but Robin's new relationship with Rhodes and newly-repaired relationship with her father are both tested when she experiences a health crisis towards the end of the season.

13. And a bromance for Rhodes!

Though they didn't get off to a great start, Rhodes and his new mentor Dr. Latham (Ato Essandoh) will start to form a sort of, dare we say, bromance in the back half of the season. "Their relationship evolves and they actually become in a way friends, as far as Latham is capable," Schneider says. "It'll turn out to be a deep relationship." Latham also enters a therapy program that improves his ability to connect with people and read their emotions, and through which we'll also get an official diagnosis of Latham's autism.

14. Regrets for Burgess?

Will Burgess (Marina Squerciati) feel buyers' remorse about her move to Intelligence? The transition to Intelligence is going to be tougher than Burgess may have initially thought, when she realizes that Ruczek (Patrick John Flueger) isn't thrilled about the prospect of working with her, and neither is her new partner. Back downstairs, Platt (Amy Morton) isn't exactly throwing her young charge a going away party either - though Burgess' difficulties in her new role do lead to a sweet bonding moment with her former boss.

15. Choi's new calling

We'll see another side of Chicago Med's Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) as he continues to focus on trauma, particularly treating victims of gunshot wounds and other extreme violence. He ends up coping with the difficulties of the job "in an unusual and positive way," according to Schneider, which we'll start to see in late January.

16. A new face

The Chicago Justice characters won't be the only newbies in town in 2017. Joining -- or, re-joining -- the Chicago Med staff is Dr. Stanley Stoll (Eddie Jemison), the no-nonsense Chief of Emergency Medicine in the ED who will return from a sabbatical in the winter premiere, and is nicknamed "The Troll." "He's a know-it-all," Frolov explains.

17. A Catch-22 for Casey

Casey's problems won't be confined to his home life when Chicago Fire returns. On one call, Casey's forced to make a split-second decision and it's unclear whether he makes the right one. "He has to decide who he's going to save in a real Sophie's choice," executive producer Derek Haas says. "It's going to be haunting, but it's also going to have ramifications that take up the next episode."

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return with back-to-back crossover episodes on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 9/8c on NBC. Chicago P.D. will also air a new episode in its regular time slot on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10/9c. Chicago Med returns Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c. Chicago Justice premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c.