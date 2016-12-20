Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

The staff members at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center are accustomed to dealing with loss, but what happens when it's one of their own?

Someone is going to be leaving NBC's Chicago Med by the end of the season -- and unfortunately, they won't be heading off to bigger and better things. We've heard that the exit, which occurs a few episodes before the season finale, will be a "tragic" one that "has a profound effect" on the recurring character's colleagues.

Look, you don't need to be a brain surgeon to figure out that someone's going to be saying goodbye to Chicago Med in a body bag -- and this time it's not one of the patients.

There is one silver lining amid the grief: The sudden departure causes a huge shake-up at the hospital, leaving a vacancy that may create a new, much-needed career opportunity for one of the remaining staffers.

Too bad [SPOILER] won't be around to see it happen.

