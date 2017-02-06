Bradley Whitford is heading to the Windy City for the upcoming three-way crossover between Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Justice.

The West Wing alum will appear in the Justice episode as Albert Forest, a manipulative and zealous defense attorney who isn't concerned much with the truth, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Three three-part event will air on NBC Wednesday, March 1 beginning with Chicago Fire at 8/7c, continuing with Chicago P.D. at 9/8c and concluding with the series premiere of Chicago Justice at 10/9c. Justice will then move to its regular timeslot on Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c.

Chicago Justice stars Philip Winchester as Peter Stone, the son of Law & Order's Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty) and the Deputy Chief of the Special Prosecutions Bureau, who is often at odds with Cook County State's Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers). The spin-off also stars Monica Barbaro as Assistant State's Attorney Anna Valdez, Joelle Carter as the State's Attorney Investigator Laura Nagel and Jon Seda as his Chicago P.D. character Antonio Dawson, who left the police force to become an investigator at the State's Attorney's office.

In addition to The West Wing, Whitford's other TV credits include Transparent, Trophy Wife and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.



