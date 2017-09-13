As it turns out, you haven't seen the last of Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. While appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor revealed that he's bringing back the popular impression for the variety series' Season 43 opener, which will be hosted by Ryan Gosling.

"We're gonna keep doing it," he said after confirming the big news.

While Baldwin will reprise the role for at least one more episode, he was ready to give it up for good earlier this year. Back in March, he said that he was going to retire the impression, but then changed his mind several months later. He even appeared on Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update to bid Steve Bannon farewell after the latter was booted from the White House in real life. If Baldwin keeps this up, he may find himself in the running for an Emmy again next year.

However, he isn't the only major return slated for SNL's Season 43 premiere. Gosling, who previously hosted in December 2015, will again take the stage to make you swoon and laugh for 90 minutes. His first appearance was well-received, most notably for giggling his way through an alien abduction skit alongside Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, and we're hoping for a follow-up since all the major players will be there.

Ryan Gosling Heads Back to Saturday Night Live for the Season 43 Premiere

Saturday Night Live kicks off Season 43 Sept. 30 at 11: 30/10:30c on NBC.