Ryan Gosling is returning to Saturday Night Live, y'all.

During Thursday night's final Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update of the summer, Colin Jost and Michael Che announced that Gosling will be back to host the Season 43 opener. The swoon-worthy actor previously hosted in December 2015 and was well-received, most notably for giggling his way through an alien abduction skit alongside Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong. Since they're both returning as cast members, we're holding out for a follow-up skit with even more laughs.

If that weren't exciting enough, Colin and Michael also revealed that Jay-Z will be the musical guest for the episode. The famed rapper just released his new album 4: 44 so expect to hear at least one song (most likely "Moonlight") from it.

Saturday Night Live kicks off Season 43 Sept. 30 at 11: 30/10:30c on NBC.