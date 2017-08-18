Usually when someone indulges in a delicious slice of cake, it's for celebratory occasions like birthdays and weddings. However, Tina Fey thinks the dessert is also the perfect remedy for stressful conversations with loved ones (and not-loved ones) about racism.

During Thursday's Weekend Update, the SNL alum responded to the events in Charlottesville which saw armed white supremacists march on her alma mater, the University of Virginia, protesting the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. The following day, they held a rally, during which one person was killed and many were injured after a neo-Nazi plowed through a crowd of counter-protestors with a car.

"It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville and then our [president comes out] and he says that he condemned violence on many sides and I'm feeling sick because I've seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn't confused by it. No, Nazis are always bad. I don't care what you say."

The comedian then went on to urge people to ignore them and instead, find a local business to support like a Jewish-owned bakery and stress-eat some cake. "Order a cake with the American flag on it and just eat it," she instructed, as she dug in.

So the next time you want to scream at someone who uses the phrase "Take Back Our Country" despite the fact that it was stolen from the Native Americas, Fey suggests screaming into the cake rather than at the person. And when the conversation gets even more stressful, add a grilled cheese sandwich to the mix.

Wait, isn't that what we've already been doing?

Remember, though, that Tina Fey is joking. She's not actually advocating for this. This isn't what she does. When she sees injustice, she goes on TV and talks about it. If you see injustice, speak out! But also make time for cake.

Weekend Update airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.