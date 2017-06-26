Turns out the fake Donald Trump is as into contradicting himself as the real Donald Trump.

After saying in March that he was going to retire his impression of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin told CNN that he's bringing his Trump back to the sketch show this fall.

When asked about whether his Saturday Night Live Trump would return, Baldwin said, "Probably, a little bit of that, there will be a couple celery sticks of that every now and then. But not a whole meal." Reading between the weird food metaphors, we assume that means he's up to do it again.

Baldwin said he's busy -- he was on CNN to promote his movie Blind -- but "Yea, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it." And the "we" part makes it sound like he's already discussed it with SNL.

Baldwin's Trumpery immediately became a huge viral hit as he skewered the president's tweeting habits, his advisers, and Trump's face. Trump was predictably displeased with Baldwin's act, but viewers weren't. This past season of Saturday Night Live was the highest-rated season in years. Winning!

Saturday Night Live returns this fall.