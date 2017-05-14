



Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to tackle one of the craziest weeks in politics.

McCarthy's official entry into the five-timers club got off to a bit of a rough start, though. She used her monologue to take a random audience member on a backstage tour, which included a fun guest appearance by the gorgeous Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, but left a lot to be desired in the form of jokes.

The Ghostbusters star also had a hard time with her first sketch, "Just Desserts", in which she played a housewife on a game show that handed out either cash or pies to the face. McCarthy's Marcie got stuck with pies to face. That was literally the joke for the entire sketch -- no matter what Marcie did, she got hit with a pie.

However, no one was tuning in for McCarthy's monologue or the other sketches. We all came to see McCarthy reclaim her role as White House Press Secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer. Spicey showed up 30 minutes into the show and McCarthy delivered in spades, as the secretary had to fend off questions from the press about President Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

The first half of the skit was business as usual, but the latter half featured the roving Spicey New York caught a glimpse of earlier in the week. The secretary went on a soul-searching mission to find his boss and figure out if he was being fed false information on the way to being fired. It was a comedy dream come true to see McCarthy's Spicey and Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump meet in the same scene -- which ended with Trump tickling Spicey ahead of a steamy make-out.

Here are the rest of the SNL skits from May 13 worth checking out.

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Lester Holt cold open

If you're feeling anxious about this week in politics, the SNL cold open isn't going to make you feel any better. Baldwin returned as Trump for allegedly the last time for a reenactment of the president's interview with NBC's Lester Holt earlier this week. Baldwin's Trump brazenly admitted to firing FBI director James Comey because of the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. Even the point blank statement wasn't enough for Holt to yell, "Got him!" though, because "nothing matters anymore." We're just here for the ride, sigh. Just pour salt in the wound, SNL.

The cold open was also SNL's raunchiest lampooning of Trump to date, with a number of penis jokes aimed at the president.

Weekend Update

The Trump jokes continued on SNL, including a third degree level burn about Trump "diving into bushes without warning" from Colin Jost.

The raunchiness of this week's segment only upped the ante with Pete Davidson's account of his trip to horse therapy rehab, so maybe send the kids out of the room when checking this one out.

SNL fans are super worried about Sean Spicer's career

"Film Panel"

McCarthy dressed up as legendary actress "Gaye Fontain" and joined Kate McKinnon's Gebette Derby for another roundtable on how women are treated in film. The recurring bit this time tackled removing bones, a perverted type of grip and the hazards of being a lead paint spokeswoman.

"First Birthday"

Have you ever noticed how all moms have a certain spirit animal? Maybe she collects figurines of them or maybe she just loves buying prints of that animal -- but every mom has them. Just in time for Mother's Day, SNL dug into how the lovely maternal women in your life adopt the creatures you'll be buying custom artistic prints of for years to come. You'll never be able to unsee it.

SNL wraps up its season next week with host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.