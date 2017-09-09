TV's second and third biggest nights are here: the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. They're so big that, since 2015, they're split into two nights over one weekend to distribute the all the trophies.
This is where the below-the-line categories are given out and could clue us in to which shows might do well on the main ceremony. Saturday Night Live and Westworld, each of which has 22 overall odds, lead the Creative Arts field with 16 and 15 nods, respectively. This is also where the guest awards are announced too. So, yes, by Monday, Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale) might be the first Gilmore Girl to win an Emmy, Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe) might defy the posthumous victory odds, and Hugh Laurie (Veep) might no longer be a perennial bridesmaid.
Emmys: Everything You Need to Know
Oh, and don't try to find this on your TV. The Creative Arts ceremonies do not air live, but an edited TV presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on FXX, the day before the big show.
See the ceremony rundowns below and check back as we'll be updating with winners as they're announced.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Outstanding Animated Program: Bob's Burgers
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program: Born This Way
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Outstanding Choreography: Mandy Moore, Dancing with the Stars and Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance (tie)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: Planet Earth II ("Islands")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program: Born This Way
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program: The Oscars: All Access
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program: Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: Planet Earth II
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: 13th
Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: LA 92
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special: Hairspray Live!
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation: Bryan Andrews, Scott Wills, Craig Kellman and Lou Romano, Samurai Jack and Scott DaRos, Wander Over Yonder (juried wins)
Outstanding Informational Series or Special: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming: Pearl (juried win)
Outstanding Interactive Program: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: Dancing with the Stars
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic): Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Motion Design: Beyond Magic and 13th (juried wins)
Outstanding Music Direction: Rickey Minor, Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: "Letter to the Free," music and lyric by Common, music by Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, 13th
Outstanding Narrator: Meryl Streep, Five Came Back
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program: Life Below Zero
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program: O.J.: Made in America
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Segment: "F*ck 2016")
Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Series: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Nonfiction, Event or Award Special: Hairspray Live!
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Adventure Time
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series: Viceland at the Women's March
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series: The Daily Show -- Between the Scenes
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera): The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: 59th Grammy Awards and 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week
Outstanding Special Class Program: 70th Tony Awards
Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Shark Tank
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Hairspray Live!
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Variety Special: Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program: Ava DuVernay and Spencer Averick, 13th
Governors Award: ITVS
Sunday, Sept. 10
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Outstanding Children's Program
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Outstanding Commercial
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
Outstanding Main Title Design
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Music Supervision
Outstanding Original Interactive Program