TV's second and third biggest nights are here: the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. They're so big that, since 2015, they're split into two nights over one weekend to distribute the all the trophies.



This is where the below-the-line categories are given out and could clue us in to which shows might do well on the main ceremony. Saturday Night Live and Westworld, each of which has 22 overall odds, lead the Creative Arts field with 16 and 15 nods, respectively. This is also where the guest awards are announced too. So, yes, by Monday, Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid's Tale) might be the first Gilmore Girl to win an Emmy, Carrie Fisher (Catastrophe) might defy the posthumous victory odds, and Hugh Laurie (Veep) might no longer be a perennial bridesmaid.



Oh, and don't try to find this on your TV. The Creative Arts ceremonies do not air live, but an edited TV presentation will air Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on FXX, the day before the big show.



See the ceremony rundowns below and check back as we'll be updating with winners as they're announced.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Outstanding Animated Program: Bob's Burgers



Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program: Born This Way



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy



Outstanding Choreography: Mandy Moore, Dancing with the Stars and Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance (tie)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: Planet Earth II ("Islands")



Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program: Born This Way



Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race



Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program: The Oscars: All Access



Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: Glenn Weiss, The Oscars



Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program: Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: Planet Earth II



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: 13th



Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: LA 92



Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special: Hairspray Live!



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race



Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation: Bryan Andrews, Scott Wills, Craig Kellman and Lou Romano, Samurai Jack and Scott DaRos, Wander Over Yonder (juried wins)



Outstanding Informational Series or Special: Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath



Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming: Pearl (juried win)



Outstanding Interactive Program: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: Dancing with the Stars



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga



Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic): Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Motion Design: Beyond Magic and 13th (juried wins)



Outstanding Music Direction: Rickey Minor, Taking the Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America



Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: "Letter to the Free," music and lyric by Common, music by Robert Glasper and Karriem Riggins, 13th



Outstanding Narrator: Meryl Streep, Five Came Back



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program: RuPaul's Drag Race



Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program: Life Below Zero



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program: O.J.: Made in America



Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Segment: "F*ck 2016")



Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Series: Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Nonfiction, Event or Award Special: Hairspray Live!



Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: Adventure Time



Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series: Viceland at the Women's March



Outstanding Short Form Variety Series: The Daily Show -- Between the Scenes



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera): The Beatles: Eight Days a Week



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: 59th Grammy Awards and 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week



Outstanding Special Class Program: 70th Tony Awards



Outstanding Structured Reality Program: Shark Tank



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Hairspray Live!



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series: Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell



Outstanding Variety Special: Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017



Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner



Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program: Ava DuVernay and Spencer Averick, 13th



Governors Award: ITVS





Sunday, Sept. 10

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Children's Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Interactive Program