TV's biggest night is coming up fast! The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards is two months away, but it's never too early to start preparing. In fact, you're probably already behind since Emmy season started in, like, January. But now is when things really heat up.



Here's everything you need to know from the nominations to the big show.

NOMINATIONS

When: Thursday, July 13 at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Anna Chlumsky, who is seeking her fifth straight nomination for Veep, and Shemar Moore will announce the nominations, which will be streamed live on Emmys.com and carried on broadcast networks and E!



9 things we learned from this year's Emmy ballots

VOTING

When: Monday Aug. 14-Monday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. PT

Members get two weeks to vote for the winners online (click here for a breakdown of how voting works). So if you notice an influx of charming talk show appearances from nominees and FYCs ("For Your Consideration" ads) ramping up during this timeframe, this is why.

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10

This is where a majority of the awards -- mostly technical categories and all the guest acting ones -- are handed out and it can give us an indication of what to expect on the main show. The ceremonies, which were split into two nights starting last year because of the large amount of categories, do not air live. An edited TV presentation is TBA. (FXX has aired it since 2013.)





THE 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS

Host: Stephen Colbert

This will be Colbert's hosting debut. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, who've produced the last 13 Tony Awards, will serve as executive producers for the first time. Weiss will also direct the show, marking his sixth time calling the shots.

Presenters: TBA

Performers: TBA

