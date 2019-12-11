The giving season is almost upon us again, which means it's time to start thinking about what the people on your nice list might like for the holidays this year. Picking the perfect Christmas or Hanukkah gift can be tough in an era when almost anything your loved one wants is just a click or two away, but with a little guidance about all the hidden goodies the internet has to offer, you can easily upstage Santa this winter.

We have scoured the web for the absolute best gift ideas for entertainment fans of all kinds to put together your essential shopping list, covering everything from thoughtful little stocking stuffers to those big-ticket items that'll stand out under that tree. So, if you're in the market for that perfect something for the entertainment lover in your life, we're here to help. Below you'll find a wide range of festive options for fans of everything from Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and The Great British Bake Off to anime, Marvel, and more.

Are your loved ones counting down the days until The Mandalorian arrives on Disney+ or Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters? Tracking down the perfect gift for the Jedi knight in your life just got a lot easier thanks to our Star Wars holiday gift guide.

The Force is strong with The Mandalorian's little green guy, officially called The Child but known by fans everywhere as Baby Yoda. Here are some of the best Baby Yoda gift ideas out there.

Whether you're shopping for your very own lobster, a close friend you'd love to lounge with at Central Perk, or even the Gunther in your life, here's an essential Friends shopping guide for this holiday season. The Holiday Armadillo approves.

Although the watch may have ended for Game of Thrones fans — at least until the prequel(s) debut — you can still get a piece of Westeros under the tree this holiday season thanks to our ultimate Game of Thrones gift guide.

Whether your loved one is an aspiring pastry chef or an avid fan of The Great British Baking Show (also known as The Great British Bake Off), our friends at ChowHound have got you covered with these star GBBO gift ideas that have both style and substance. Be sure to check out more cooking-themed gift ideas over at ChowHound and at the Rachael Ray Show.

Our friends over at GameSpot have assembled a super-sized Marvel-themed gift guide featuring toys, decorations, houseware, a lavish Blu-ray box set, and much more. Be sure to check out more great pop culture gift ideas from GameSpot.

Are you out of your depth shopping for an anime-obsessed friend or family member? GameSpot's editors have your back with this carefully curated gift guide for anime fans. Be sure to check out more great pop culture gift ideas from our friends over at GameSpot.

