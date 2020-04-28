Your guide to the many streaming services and channels available
Streaming TV shows and movies has never been more popular than it is right now as people continue to stay home and distance themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. But did you know there are more services out there than just Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime? It's true! There are hundreds (yes, hundreds) of streaming services and channels readily available at your fingertips. TV Guide has compiled a comprehensive -- some might say exhaustive -- guide to these streaming options so you can determine which of these many services is right for you.
Below you will find a list of streaming services and channels that focus on TV and movies, various sports, documentaries, and more. You can find out how much each service costs per month or per year (there are also several that are free!), as well as what devices you can stream them on. So check them out below and get to streaming.
Editor's Note: If you don't see a service listed here, feel free to contact us, as we're regularly updating our guide. HBO Max and Peacock will all be added once they launch.
Cost: $8.99/month for a basic plan that allows a single screen in standard definition; $12.99/month for a standard plan that allows two screens at once and HD streaming; or $15.99/month for a premium plan that allows four screens at once and has HD and Ultra HD capabilities
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Windows phones; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; LG, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Vizio, Hisense, Panasonic, Roku, Sanyo, and Sony smart TVs; Nintendo 3DS; PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita; Xbox One and Xbox 360; Wii U; Mac and PC browsers; Funai, Magnavox, Philips, Sharp, Toshiba, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony Blu-ray players; and various TV providers
Notes: Netflix subscribers can download select programming for offline viewing, and the number of devices you can download on is equal to the number of screens you can use at one time. Netflix also offers up to five different profiles. And if you're in the U.S., you can still subscribe to Netflix's DVD plan.
Cost: $5.99/month for a basic plan that features limited commercials; $11.99/month for an ad-free plan; $54.99/month for Hulu with ads and live TV; or $60.99/month for Hulu with no ads and live TV
Extras and add-ons: 12.99/month for Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ bundle; $9.99/month for unlimited screens; $9.99/month for DVR; $14.98/month for unlimited screens and DVR. Can also subscribe to HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, and Spotify through Hulu for an additional cost.
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Echo Show; LG, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs; Nintendo Switch; PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4; Xbox 360 and Xbox One; Xfinity Flex Streaming; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Ad-free subscribers can download select programming for offline viewing. A Hulu subscription also offers up to six different profiles.
Cost: $12.99/month; $6.49/month for student membership; $119/year for an annual membership; or $59/year for an annual student membership
Extras and add-ons: Can also subscribe to CBS All Access, Acorn TV, HBO, Cinemax, Starz, Showtime, BritBox, MHz, and more for an additional cost through Amazon Channels
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablet; Amazon Fire TV devices; Amazon Echo; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Tivo; PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4; Xbox One and Xbox 360; various smart TVs; LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony Blu-Ray players; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: An Amazon Prime subscription includes access to all other benefits of Prime membership. Subscribers can download select programming for offline viewing. Amazon Prime also offers up to six different profiles and access to select live sports.
Cost: $4.99/month after 7-day free trial; free for 1 year with purchase of an Apple device and if redeemed within 90 days; free with Apple Music Student Plan
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets (with a web browser); Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Roku; LG and Samsung smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Apple TV+ is available through Apple TV Channels. Subscribers with iOS devices have the ability to download select programming for offline viewing, while a single Apple TV+ subscription offers users up to five different profiles.
Cost: $6.99/month or $69.99/year
Extras and add-ons: $12.99/month for bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; LG and Samsung smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers; Chromebook
Notes: Subscribers can stream on up to four devices at one time and have the ability to download programming for offline viewing. A Disney+ subscription offers users up to seven different profiles.
Cost: $4.99/month with ads or $7.99/month for ad-free (Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial if you sign up on its website. Quibi also partnered with T-Mobile so that T-Mobile customers with unlimited family plans can get a year of Quibi added to their plan for free by signing up between April 6 and July 7 on mytmobile.com or the T-Mobile app for iOS or Android)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and Android mobile devices
Notes: Quibi is a mobile-only streaming platform specializing specializing in short bits of programming. Subscribers can download programming for offline viewing.
Jump to: CBS All Access | HBO Now | Showtime | Starz | Epix | AMC Premiere
CBS All Access offers access to more than 12,000 episodes from current and past CBS programs, as well as various films and new original series
Cost: $5.99/month or $59.99/year with limited commercials; $9.99/month or $99.99/year for no commercials (CBS All Access is currently offering a 30-day free trial with special code GIFT or ENJOY)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Amazon Alexa; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Chromecast; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Samsung, LG, and Vizios smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers; Facebook Portal; Amazon Alexa; Google Home
Notes: CBS All Access is available through Amazon Channels and Apple TV Channels. It offers live TV in select markets, and users can download select programming for offline viewing.
HBO Now offers access to current and past HBO programs, as well as various films
Cost: $14.99/month
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV, Roku; Chromecast; Samsung smart TV; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: HBO is available through Amazon Channels, Hulu, The Roku Channel, and Apple TV Channels. It can be streamed on multiple devices at once.
Showtime offers access to current and past Showtime programs, as well as various films
Cost: $10.99/month (Showtime is currently offering a 30-day free trial)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablet; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Chromecast; Samsung and LG smart TVs; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers; Facebook Portal; Oculus VR
Notes: Showtime is available through Amazon Channels, Hulu, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV, Fubo, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and various TV providers. Subscribers can stream episodes as they air live and can download programs for offline viewing.
Starz offers access to current and past Starz series, as well as various films
Cost: $4.99/month for 3 months (special offer) or $8.99/month without the offer
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Kindle; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One and Xbox One S; Sony, Samsung, and LG smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Starz is available through TV providers, Amazon Channels, Hulu, Apple TV Channels, The Roku Channel, and offers multiple profiles. Subscribers can stream on up to four devices and download select programming for offline viewing.
Epix offers access to various movies, original series, and specials
Cost: $5.99/month; pricing varies if subscribed through a cable TV provider (Epix is currently offering a 30-day free trial through Roku)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Kindle Fire; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Tivo; and various cable TV providers
Notes: Epix is available through Amazon Channels, Apple TV Channels, The Roku Channel, AT&T TV NOW, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Subscribers can stream on multiple devices and download select programming for offline viewing.
AMC Premiere offers access to in-season episodes of current AMC shows ad-free, as well as curated content from BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and Sundance Now
Cost: $4.99/month; or there is a deal for $29.49/year (usually $59.99)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: AMC Premiere is only available with an existing cable subscription that gets AMC. A subscription offers 48-hour early access to all The Walking Dead shows.
Jump to: Crackle | IMDb TV | CW Seed | ABC | Freeform | NBC | Fox Now | PBS | Tubi | Pluto TV | Xumo TV | Facebook Watch | PopcornFlix | ShoutFactory TV | Plex
Crackle is an ad-supported on-demand service offering various TV shows and films
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; LG, Vizio, and Samsung Smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Crackle is available in the U.S. and Australia.
IMDb TV is an ad-supported on-demand service offering various TV shows and films
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: IMDb TV is available through the IMDb app and Amazon Channels, but it is only accessible in the U.S. If a program isn't available, it might be possible to rent or buy it through Amazon Prime.
CW Seed is an ad-supported on-demand service offering various TV shows
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: CW Seed features some CW shows, but not all of its programming is from The CW.
The ABC app offers access to current and past ABC programming and other programs owned by Disney
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Samsung Smart TV; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Users will need a cable TV provider login for some on-demand content and the live-streaming ability. Full episodes that are older than 8 days are often available without a TV provider.
The Freeform app offers access to current and past Freeform or ABC Family programming
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Samsung Smart TV; Tizen device; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Users will need a cable TV provider login for some on-demand content and the live-streaming ability.
The NBC app offers access to current and past NBC programming across daytime, prime time, and late night
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Echo Skill; Alexa Skill; Xbox One and Xbox 360; Samsung and Vizio Smart TV
Notes: Users will need a cable TV provider login for some on-demand content and live-streaming ability. Some complete seasons of select shows are available.
The Fox Now app offers access to current Fox programming
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Samsung smart TV; Mac and PC browsers; Oculus Go and Quest
Notes: Users will need a cable TV provider login for some on-demand content and live-streaming ability.
PBS offers more than 4,000 PBS and local shows on demand and available to stream, while PBS Passport offers full seasons of Masterpiece and other great programs
Cost: Free with ads but PBS Passport is a member benefit -- local stations set their own qualifications for eligibility, with most requiring donations of at least $5/monthly gifts or $60/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Samsung Smart TV; Mac and PC browsers
Tubi is an ad-supported on-demand service offering various TV shows and films
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Amazon Echo Show; Tivo; Samsung, Sony, and Vizio Smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers; Comcast Xfinity X1; Cox Contour; Google Nest Hub Max; and Hisense TVs (coming soon)
Pluto TV is an ad-supported on-demand service offering various TV shows and films, as well as live TV
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Hisense, Roku, Samsung, and Vizio smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers; Xfinity
Xumo TV is an ad-supported on-demand service offering various TV shows and films, as well as live TV
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Flex, Hisense, LG, Magnavox, Panasonic, Philips, Roku, Samsung, Sanyo, Sony, VIZIO, TVs, Xfinity X1 devices
Notes: Xumo TV features more than 190 channels and is available in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico. Users can watch on multiple devices at a time.
Facebook Watch is ad-supported and features original shows, plus some livestreams of sports content
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
PopcornFlix is an ad-supported on-demand service offering various films
Cost: Free with ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
ShoutFactory TV offers access to cult favorites as well as original programming
Cost: Free with ads, but features a $2.99/month for ad-free subscription option
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: The subscription service is available through Amazon Channels, The Roku Channel, and VRV. ShoutFactory TV's free options are available through Comcast Xfinity, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, STIRR; Xumo/LG Channel Plus; Vewd (Sony Bravia and Hisense TVs, Samsung and Sony Blu-ray players, and TiVo); and Popcornflix
Plex offers access to free movies and TV shows, as well as live television and a personal media server to house your own programs
Cost: Free with ads or $4.99/month for Plex Pass (Plex is currently offering its live TV feature free until the end of June)
Extras and add-ons: Plex Pass offers premium features like a DVR and electronic program guide
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Amazon Alexa; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Sonos; TiVo; LG, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and Roku smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Jump to: ESPN+ | MLB.TV | NBA League Pass | NFL Sunday Ticket | NFL Game Pass | NHL.TV | Fox Sports | Fox Soccer Match Plus | Fubo TV | UFC Fight Pass | DAZN | WWE Network | Bleacher Report Live | PokerGO | NBC Sports Gold | Willow TV | F1 TV | Ginx
ESPN+ is a sports-focused streaming service largely used to live-stream sports
Cost: $4.99/month or $49.99/year
Extras and add-ons: $12.99/month for bundle with Disney+ and Hulu
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Samsung Smart TV; Mac and PC browsers; Oculus Go
Notes: Subscribers can watch up to three steams at once. ESPN+ features the entire 30 for 30 library, as well as some original shows.
MLB.TV offers access to live out-of-market baseball games, on-demand archives, news, and highlights
Cost: $93.99/year for single-team package or $121.99/year for access to every team's games
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Samsung smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: MLB.TV is available through Amazon Channels. It is subject to blackout restrictions. However, blacked out games are available on-demand approximately 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Events like the All-Star Game and select MLB post-season games, broadcast nationally by Fox and MLB Network, may be available for live-streaming to subscribers who are also eligible customers of a participating cable or video service provider.
NBA League Pass offers access to hundreds of games around the league, plus on-demand archives
Cost: 6.99/month or $29.99/year for NBA TV; $59.99/year for NBA Team Pass; $99.99/year for NBA League Pass; $124.99/year for NBA League Pass Premium (ad-free); $154.99/year for League Pass Premium and NBA TV
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers; Gear VR; Daydream; Oculus Go; Oculus Rift; Oculus Quest; Windows MR; PlayStation VR; HTC Vive; Magic Leap; Amazon Alexa; Apple CarPlay; Apple Watch
Notes: NBA League Pass is available through Amazon Channels. Subscribers can watch on up to five streams at once. The service is subject to blackout restrictions, and games broadcast on ESPN, ABC, TNT, and NBA TV will not be available to watch on NBA League Pass -- NBA TV games are included in the NBA TV subscription, but not on NBA League Pass (except with the $154.99/year plan).
NFL Sunday Ticket offers access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular season games
Cost: $73.49/month for four months or $293.96/year for To Go package; $99/month or $395.99/year for Max package, which includes NFL Red Zone and DirecTV Fantasy Zone; $24.99/month for four months or $99.96/season for verified students to access Max package. Subscribers can add NFL Game Pass (see below) for $50
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Windows tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Kindle Fire; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Samsung smart TV; Mac and PC browsers; Apple Watch
Notes: NFL Sunday Ticket is no longer available just to DirecTV subscribers. However, restrictions may apply depending on where you live and whether DirecTV is an option. The service is subject to blackout restrictions, and subscribers can only stream one game at any given time. Pre-season and post-season games are not included in a subscription.
NFL Game Pass offers access to live out-of-market preseason games, out-of-market regular season games after they're over, archived games since 2011, NFL Films content, and more
Cost: $99.99/year (complimentary access available until 5/31)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Windows phone; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browser
Notes: Subscribers cannot watch on multiple devices at a time.Live regular and post-season games are not available with NFL Game Pass. All nationally broadcast preseason games on NBC, FOX, CBS, and ESPN are blacked out for all users and can only be watched after they are aired. In fact, full replays of all preseason, regular, and post season games are available when games are complete. NFL Game Pass is available in the U.S. Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and U.S. territories.
NHL.TV offers access to live out-of-market games and on-demand games
Cost: $24.99/month; $109.99/year for single-team access; or $139.99/year for access to every game
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV tablets; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Premium subscribers can stream up to four games at once. However, NHL.TV is subject to blackout restrictions. Full game replays are available after 48 hours.
Fox Sports offers exclusive sports content and live-streaming of games
Cost: Fox Sports requires a cable TV provider login or live TV subscription
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
FOX Soccer Match Plus offers access to Bundesliga, Bundesliga 2, MLS, German Super Cup, USA friendlies, Mexico friendlies, England friendlies, CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, and International friendlies
Cost: $19.99/month or $139.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Subscribers can stream on up to three devices at one time. Full matches are available on-demand shortly after games have finished.
FuboTV offers access to live TV channels with a major emphasis on sports programming
Cost: $54.99/month standard; $59.99/month family plan; $79.99/month ultra plan; or $19.99/month Fútbol Quarterly plan
Extras and add-ons: $9.99/month for DVR; $5.99/month for family share (one additional stream); $10.99/month to add Showtime; $4.99/month to add AMC Premiere; $10.99/month for Sports Plus package; $5.99/month for International Sports Plus; $11.99/month for fubo Cycling; $5.99/month for fubo Extra; $4.99/month for Adventure Plus; $7.99/month for Latin Plus; $7.99/month for RAI Italia; $14.99/month for Portuguese Plus; $4.99/month for Entretenimiento Plus
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV, Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Samsung Smart TV; Mac and PC browsersNotes: The number of channels available depends on plan level. Subscribers can stream on two devices at a time with an option to purchase a third (see above).
UFC Fight Pass offers prelims for all PPV events, the full UFC Fight Library, live martial arts events and original series
Cost: $9.99/month or $95.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One and Xbox 360; LG and Samsung smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: UFC Fight Pass is available worldwide except for Brazil.
DAZN offers access to live and on-demand fighting events, including boxing and MMA
Cost: $19.99/month or $99.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devics and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablet; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; Xbox One and Xbox One S; LG, Vizio, and Samsung Smart TVs; Xfinity; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: DAZN is available through Vidgo via the Latino Más bundle.
WWE Network offers access to live WWE PPV events and unlimited access to premium content and shows
Cost: $9.99/month
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Sony, Samsung, and LG smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Bleacher Report Live offers access to live matches from UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, National Lacrosse League, World Armwrestling, and more
Cost: $9.99/month or $79.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
PokerGO offers access to Super High Roller Bowl, World Poker Tour, World Series of Poker, U.S. Poker Open, Poker Masters, and more
Cost: $10/month or $99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
NBC Sports Gold offers access to live and on-demand sports content
Cost: Prices vary by pass
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Mac and PC browsers; Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex
Notes: NBC Sports Gold offers passes for different sports and events, including PGA, figure skating; rugby, Premiere League, racing, cycling, lacrosse, speed skating, skiing, snowboarding, track and field, Supercross, motocross, and more.
Willow TV offers access to cricket matches
Cost: $9.99/month or $60/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Samsung Smart TV; Google TV; Mac and PC browser
Notes: Willow TV is also available with a cable TV provider login.
F1 TV offers access to Formula 1 racing live and on-demand, plus access to F1 shows and documentaries
Cost: $2.99/month or $26.99/year for regular access; $9.99/month or $79.99/year for Pro
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: A regular subscription gives access to just replays, while the Pro edition allows subscribers to live-stream races.
Ginx is an international, multi-language TV channel dedicated to Esports
Cost: $4.99/month; $24.95/three months; or $39.99/year
Watch it on: Ginx is only available on Mac and PC browsers, including on mobile devices and tablets.
Jump to: DC Universe | Shudder | Rooster Teeth | Passionflix | Gaia
DC Universe offers access to DC Comics content, including original series, movies, animated programs, and a curated collection of digital comics
Cost: $7.99/month or $74.99/year (includes premium annual membership benefits and awards)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Xbox One; Kindle; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Subscribers can download select programming for offline viewing. DC Universe is currently only available in the US.
Shudder is a horror-themed streaming service
Cost: $5.99/month or $56.99/year (Shudder is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers with the special code SHUTIN)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices; Android mobile devices; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Shudder is available through Amazon Channels and Apple TV Channels.
RoosterTeeth offers access to web series, original shows, animated programming, and more
Cost: Free but features subscription content for $5.99/month; $32.99/6 months; or $59.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Mac and PC browser
Notes: Subscribers can download programming for offline viewing.
Passionflix offers access to original projects and licensed content that have a romantic theme
Cost: $5.99/month, or subscribers can purchase gift cards at discounted rates for multiple months: $16.99/3 months; $32.99/six months; or $64.00/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets;Android mobile devices and tablet; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Samsung Smart TV; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Passionflix is available through Amazon Channels and on Roku (Note: it is not available via an app on Roku; payment goes directly to Roku). Subscribers can download original films for offline viewing.
Gaia offers access to content designed to create a welcoming space to explore the mind, body, and soul
Cost: $11.99/month or $99/year; live access for $299/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku
Notes:
Gaia is available through Amazon Channels. It features programs focusing on yoga, Pilates, fitness, and meditation, as well as content focused on personal development, spirituality, self-improvement, metaphysics, ancient wisdom, and paranormal. It also has hard-to-find independent films, inspirational shorts, nature and cultural documentaries, as well as feel-good films.
Jump to: BET+ | Urban Movie Channel
BET+ is dedicated to bringing audiences exclusive programming, iconic TV series, movies, documentaries, and specials from BET Networks
Cost: $9.99/month
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Amazon Kindle; Android TV; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: BET+ is available through Amazon Channels, The Roku Channel, and Apple TV Channels.
Urban Movie Channel is dedicated to bringing viewers black TV shows and films
Cost: $4.99/month or $49.99/year (UMC is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers with the special code UMCFREE30)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: UMC is available through Amazon Channels, The Roku Channel, and Apple TV Channels.
Jump to: BritBox | Acorn TV | Viki | Hi-Yah | MHz | KocowaTV
BritBox offers British programming to US viewers
Cost: $6.99/month or $69.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; LG and Samsung smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: BritBox is available through Amazon Channels and Apple TV+ Channels.
Acorn TV offers British and international programming to US viewers
Cost: $5.99/month or $59.99/year (Acorn TV is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers with the special code FREE30)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Acorn TV is available through Amazon Channels, The Roku Channel, and Apple TV Channels. The service is available in the U.S. and Canada.
Viki offers content from Korea, Japan, Mainland China, and Taiwan to US viewers
Cost: Free with ads and limits on content, or $4.99/month for standard subscription or $9.99/month for Plus Pass
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Some programs are available on the service the day after they air in their origin country. Viki doesn't currently allow subscribers to download programming for offline viewing, but it's coming later this year. The service also offers Learn Mode, which allows users the option to display the show's language alongside subtitles, allowing users to interact with the words and discover their meaning and pronunciation.
Hi-Yah is a streaming channel offering access to martial arts and Asian action movies
Cost: $2.99/month
Watch it on: Hi-Yah does not have its own platform and therefore must be added through a video streaming platform: It is available through Amazon Channels, The Roku Channel, Xfinity, Xumo TV, and Dish.
MHz offers access to international programming that is unedited and with easy-to-read English subtitles
Cost: $7.99/month or $89.99/year (MHz is currently offering new subscribers 50% of the first month with code SPRING20)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Samsung Smart TV; Comcast Xfinity X1; Cox; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: MHz is available through Amazon Channels and The Roku Channel. It is available in the U.S. and Canada.
KocowaTV offers access to Korean drama series, variety shows, and K-POP shows from KBS, MBC, SBS and other content partners
Cost: Free limited content; $0.99/day, $6.99/month, or $69.99/year for access to everything
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Apple TV with Airplay; Chromecast; Roku; Mac and PC browsers (Fire TV devices to be added in the future)
Notes: KocowaTV is only available in North and South America. It offers users the option of Taste24HR, a special offering that allows users to watch any Korean drama and TV show immediately, for free, after it airs in South Korea.
Jump to: Sundance Now | Walter Presents | Topic | Magnolia Selects
Sundance Now celebrates the power of storytelling and is committed to authentic, emotionally moving stories
Cost: $6.99/month or $59.99/year (Sundance Now is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers with the special code SUNDANCENOW30)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Sundance Now is available through Amazon Channels and Apple TV Channels, and it can be streamed in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland.
Walter Presents offers access to select drama series from around the world
Cost: $5.99/month
Watch it on: Walter Presents does not have its own platform and therefore must be added through a video streaming platform: It is available through Amazon Channels via PBS Masterpiece, Xfinity1, and The Roku Channels.
Topic features programs with an emphasis on stories of consequence
Cost: $5.99/month (with 7-day free trial) or $59.99/year (Topic is currently offering a 30-day free trial for new subscribers and a discounted first year)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets;Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Roku; Mac or PC browsers
Notes: Topic is available through Amazon Channels, and operates in the U.S. and Canada. Subscribers can stream on up to two screens but cannot download programs for offline viewing. However, it's in the works.
Magnolia Selects offers access to a collection of films and television series curated by Magnolia Pictures
Cost: $4.99/month or $49.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Chromecast
Notes: Magnolia Selects is available through Amazon Channels and The Roku Channel.
Jump to: Kanopy | Criterion Channel | BroadwayHD | CuriosityStream | The Film Detective | Fandor
Kanopy offers access to films and documentaries from public libraries and universities
Cost: Free with a library card or university loginWatch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Criterion Channels offers access to Criterion's streaming library, as well as major Hollywood films, art-house movies, international movies, and independent films
Cost: $10.99/month or $99.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Subscribers can download films for offline viewing. Criterion Channel is offering 20 to 30 percent off its collection through the end of April.
BroadwayHD brings Broadway musicals and plays right into your living room
Cost: $8.99/month or $99.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: BroadwayHD is available through Amazon Channels.
CuriosityStream offers access to documentaries series and features
Cost: $2.99/month or $11.99/year (4K plans for $9.99/month or $41.99/year)
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Kindle; Xbox One; LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio smart TVs; Tivo; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: CuriosityStream is available through Amazon Channels, The Roku Channel, Apple TV Channels, Xfinity, Sling TV, Layer3 TV, and is complimentary on Altice or Optimum by Altice. Subscribers can download programming for offline viewing.
The Film Detective offers access to classic films
Cost: Free with ads; $3.99/month or $34.99/year for no ads
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Roku; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: The Film Detective is available as a linear channel on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV
Fandor offers independent, documentary, foreign, and classic movies from around the world
Cost: $5.99/month or $49.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Kindle; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku
Notes: Fandor is available through Amazon Channels and The Roku Channel.
Jump to: Crunchyroll | Funimation Now | HIDIVE | VRV
Crunchyroll is an anime-focused streaming service
Cost: Free, but there are premium memberships: $7.99/month; $22.99/3 months; or $79.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablet; Windows phone; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Roku; PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita; Xbox One and Xbox 360; Chromecast; Wii U; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Crunchyroll is available as a channel on VRV, a subscription streaming platform
Funimation Now is an anime-focused streaming service
Cost: $5.99/month or $59.99/year for premium plan; $7.99/month or $79.99/year for premium plus plan; or $74.99/year for premium plus ultra, which includes premium annual membership benefits and awards
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; PlayStation 4; Samsung and LG smart TVs; Kindle; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Funimation is available through Roku Channels and VRV, a subscription streaming platform. Premium plus and premium plus ultra subscribers can download content for offline viewing and stream up to five things at once. Premium subscribers can stream on up to two devices at a time. Funimation is available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
HIDIVE is an anime-focused streaming service
Cost: $4.99/month or $47.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Chromecast; Mac and PC browsers
Add-on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: HIDIVE offers up to three different profiles and is available through VRV, a subscription streaming platform, and users can stream on up to two devices at once
VRV is a subscription streaming platform focusing on anime, animation, gaming, comedy, fantasy, and technology that offers access to different channels
Cost: $9.99/month
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: iOS and Android users are able to download programming for offline viewing. Subscribers have access to multiple streaming channels, including Boomerang, Cartoon Hangover, Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, MONDO, NickSplat, Rooster Teeth, and VRV Select.
Jump to: Cartoon Hangover | NickSplat
Cartoon Hangover is a streaming channel featuring animated programming from Frederator Networks, Inc.
Cost: $3.99/month on VRV; or $9.99/month as part of VRV premium
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Cartoon Hangover is available through VRV and YouTube.
NickSplat is a streaming channel featuring Nickelodeon content from the '90s and beyond
Cost: $5.99/month on VRV; $9.99/month as part of VRV premium
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; PlayStation 4; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: NickSplat is available on VRV. Subscribers can download programming for offline viewing.
Jump to: UP Faith & Family | Pure Flix | Dove Channel
UP Faith & Family offers family-friendly and faith-based programming
Cost: $5.99/month or $53.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Xbox One; Samsung Smart TV; Mac and PC browsers; or TV providers like Xfinity, Dish, Cox or Sling TV
Notes: Subscribers have access topast seasons of UPtv's original series, family movies, Christian movies, kids favorites, Christmas movies, music specials, comedies and more.
Pure Flix offers family-friendly and Christian entertainment for all ages
Cost: $12.99/month or $83.33/year for first year and then $99.99/year after; $1000 for lifetime access
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Roku Smart TV; Samsung Smart TV; Xbox One; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Pure Flix matches every annual subscription purchased and gives it to a family in need. The service is available in the U.S. and Canada
Dove Channel offers family-friendly and Christian-based programming
Cost: Free with ads; $4.99/month, $11.99/three months, or $39.99/year
Watch it on: iOS mobile devices and tablets; Android mobile devices and tablets; Amazon Fire TV devices; Android TV; Apple TV; Chromecast; Roku; Vizio Smart TVs; Mac and PC browsers
Notes: Dove Channel is available through Amazon Channels and The Roku Channel
