Americans took to the streets across the nation yesterday to remind the world that they will hold the new administration accountable for legislature that effects the civil rights of women, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and all demographic minorities in a mass demonstration called the Women's March. Galvanizing the crowds in Washington D.C.'s National Mall and many other states were celebrities coming out to make speeches, sing songs, or just be there to show solidarity.

America Ferrera and Chrissy Teigen at the Women's March on Washington 2017

America Ferrera, chair for the Artists' Table of the women's March on Washington and pictured above with Chrissy Teigen, kicked things off with an opening statement asking protestors to oppose anything that threatens human rights and re-commit to "what aligns us."

Lifetime feminist activist Gloria Steinem took the stage as well as filmmaker Michael Moore, and Ashley Judd, who read a poem by Tennessean Nina Donovan, ending with a plea that, "If you are a nasty woman, or you love one, let me hear you say, 'Hell, yeah!'"

Van Jones and Janet Mock spoke afterwards, Cecile Richards declared Planned Parenthoods doors would remain open, and Scarlett Johansson shared her experience visiting the gynecologist for the first time at age 15, which she found through Planned Parenthood, and addressed the new President directly:

"President Trump, I did not vote for you. That said, I respect that you're our president. And I want to be able to support you, but first I ask you support me. Support my sister, my mother, my friend, my best girlfriend... I ask you to support all women and our fight for equality for all things."

Scarlett Johansson at Washington Women's March 2017

Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe rallied the crowd, and then Amy Schumer introduced the perennially controversial Madonna, who stirred the pot (it's kind of her thing) by dropping the f-bomb a couple times.

Madonna, Women's March on Washington 2017

"It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f--- up." she declared, and, "To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f--- you." and then casually mentioned blowing up the White House: "I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, and I know this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair." she told the crowd, before performing Express Yourself and Human Nature.

Also attending in Washington and sharing on social media were funny-women Amy Poehler and Lena Dunham:

Parks & Menstruation A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:44am PST



Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, Julianne Moore, Katy Perry and many others braved the Washington D.C. chill and rallied for the march.

Today a feminist got her wings. Thank you @gloriasteinem ❤👼🏼 A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:37pm PST



Closer to Hollywood, celebrities also turned out for the Women's March in downtown Los Angeles, one of the largest women's marches in the country at a reported 750,000 attendees. A pregnant Natalie Portman thanked Trump "from the bottom of both hearts beating inside my miraculous female body" for starting "the revolution."

Barbra Streisand, Jamie Lee Curtis and Miley Cyrus also came out to rep for Planned Parenthood...

#jamieleecurtis @happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice #hh4pp A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Scandal star Kerry Washington shared some gorgeous images of some of the "role models" and "mentors" at the March- including Jane Fonda and Alfre Woodard...

Role models. Mentors. #JaneFonda #AlfreWoodard #womensmarch #womensmarchla A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:10pm PST



And took a stunning picture with Orange Is The New Black's Laverne Cox.

Love you @lavernecox #WomensMarch #womensmarchla A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and many more celebrities were in attendance.

Today at the #womensmarch in LA introducing U2's The Edge!! We stand in solidarity #WomensMarchLA #Womensrightsarehumanrights A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

Away from the sunny mild weather that LA enjoyed for the march, but still very much in the heart of the entertainment industry, celebrities at the Sundance festival in Park City also marched with a crowd 5,000 strong.

Connie Britton, Charlize Theron, Chelsea Handler and Aisha Tyler, Park City Women's March 2017

Chelsea Handler helped organize the Park City march and Aisha Tyler and Connie Britton led the crowd in an oath to preserve the Constitution.

The Daily Show alum Jessica Williams also spoke passionately, saying "I grew up thinking that the civil rights movement already happened, that we already fought, but this election was a wakeup call... We have to fight, and we cannot slack."

Has civic engagement ever seemed so chic? Let's hope rallying people to think more critically about politics and be more engaged with their communities is one celebrity trend that's here to stay.