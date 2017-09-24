The original theme song for Will & Grace was an instrumental earworm in its own right, but if you've ever wondered what it might sound like with words attached, a new version might be even more exciting.

The central quartet of cast members who are returning for the series revival -- Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes -- appeared together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and offered up a lyricized variation on the show's familiar beat.

"I'm Debra Messing, as you probably know / You might remember me from the cast of the show / Grace is a character that I play / Interior designer and Will's roommate," Messing opened before McCormack added, "I'm Eric McCormack and I play Will / The show is coming back and I'm playing him still / You can see it this fall on NBC / Remember when we used to called it 'Must-See TV'?"

The two then introduced the chorus of the new sing-song anthem, chanting, "Get down. Will and Grace is coming to town, get down!"

Mullally then added, "I'm Megan Mullally and I don't dilly-dally / The show's back even though we had a finale / There's more fun than you could ever know / Only show on NBC not set in Chicago." (Mullally was referring, of course, to the fact that Will & Grace did have a series finale in 2006, which served as an epilogue that spanned 20 years into the future -- but showrunners will largely ignore the events and group-splitting dynamics of that ending to make room for the revival.)

Last but not least, Hayes chimed in with, "I'm Sean Hayes, I'm the one who plays Jack / It's 11 years later, I'm bringing him back / Might just be the best show in the whole universe / But it's still on NBC so we can't f***ing curse."

Will and Grace returns on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on NBC.