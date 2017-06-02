The fake tech world of Silicon Valley was rocked earlier this week when we learned that Erlich Bachman won't be back, man. Comedian and actor and full-time disruptor (tech and otherwise) T.J. Miller announced that he would not be returning to Silicon Valley next season.

At the time, the only answer we had was that both sides -- HBO and Miller -- mutually agreed to part ways, and now we know that's pretty much the undramatic truth. The increasingly busy Miller simply wants to do more things, and doing more things takes more time. Time that he didn't have as much of as part of Silicon Valley.

Speaking with Larry King on King's Ora talk show, Miller said he's leaving "because it was the right time," according to Deadline.

King prodded, saying, "It's because you're too big for it, right?" To which Miller hastily replied, "Nooo, I'm so happy I was on the show. HBO and I kind of decided this was a time the character could leave, we'd written it in a place where there was an organic departure."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Miller said, "I would love to do The Emoji Movie and things like that and have the time to develop animated features. I would like to keep offering up Gorburger and letting people see a very different side of talk show guests. And that was a big part of why I said, 'I've learned everything I can from this show. I would love to continue to be involved with it, if only because fans really do enjoy the show, and they seem to enjoy the character. But ultimately I just have to make more things and different things.'"

"So [I left] for my own sanity, and for the sake of slowing down, and being more present and able to devote more time to this myriad of projects that I have going on," Miller said.

Just because Miller is leaving Silicon Valley, it doesn't mean you won't be seeing him. In fact, you'll be seeing plenty of the rising comedian. He's got The Gorburger Show on Comedy Central, the Deadpool movies, Ready Player One, How to Train Your Dragon 3, and more coming out over the next few years.

Silicon Valley is currently in its fourth season and airs at 10/9c on HBO. The show was recently renewed for a fifth season.