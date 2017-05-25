HBO's spring Sundays will remain the most reliable nights in comedy for at least another year, as the network has renewed Veep and Silicon Valley.
In 2018 Veep will return for a seventh season, Silicon Valley for a fifth. Both are about halfway through their current seasons.
Veep has been a perennial Emmy winner since premiering in 2012, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus earning five straight Outstanding Actress trophies for her role as acerbic politician Selina Meyer. It's also the reigning back-t0-back Outstanding Comedy Series champ. It was also awarded a Peabody last month.
Silicon Valley has so far only won in technical categories, but has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series for three years straight.
Silicon Valley airs Sundays at 10/9c on HBO, with Veep following at 10:30/9:30c.