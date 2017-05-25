Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Silicon Valley will have to continue without Erlich Bachman in its just announced Season 5.

T.J. Miller will not be returning as the eccentric investor and scene stealer as the HBO comedy continues on.

"The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for Season 5," HBO said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations."

The news of Miller's departure comes just hours after HBO announced another season of the tech-comedy starring Thomas Middleditch. The actor and other series regulars Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer are all expected to return for Season 5.

Miller is also an executive producer on Comedy Central's The Gorburger Show and has several big screen projects including The Emoji Movie, Deadpool 2 and How to Train Your Dragon 3.

Silicon Valley airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on HBO.