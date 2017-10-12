If you're a little confused about when Stranger Things returns, you aren't alone. Netflix originally announced the anticipated second season would return on Halloween before later changing their minds and announcing the drama would actually return on Friday, Oct. 27.

Stranger Things' second season will take place around Halloween in 1984 and will allegedly be much scarier and darker than the first, thanks in no little part to the new creature, The Shadow Monster. "It's horrifying," Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, previously told TV Guide.

Season 2 will also welcome many new faces to the cast. Sean Astin will play Bob, a sweet former nerd who went to high school with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour). Paul Reiser plays Dr. Owens, an employee of the Department of Energy who is tasked with cleaning up and containing the events of the previous year. Brett Gelman will play journalist Murray Bauman, Sadie Sink will play a young tomboy named Max and Dacre Montgomery will play Max's older brother, Billy, who will be the show's first true human villain.

"It was important to us to have a human villain in there that could disrupt the lives of our characters," Ross Duffer told us earlier this year. "And Billy, really, he disrupts the world the teenagers and stuff."