When you think of Stranger Things villains, you probably think of that horrifying monster from Season 1, the Demogorgon. In Season 2, however, on top of whatever other creepy crawlies are coming out of the Upside-Down, we're going to get a very human villain named Billy.

"He is a mean guy," director Shawn Levy says. "He has prejudices that are ugly. He treats his younger sister in a mean, controlling, bully-ish, domineering fashion. So he's is just bad."

So What's Stranger Things' Chief Hopper Up to in Season 2?

The Duffer brothers say the decision to include Billy in Season 2 stemmed from the desire to a human villain who could be, in a very real way, worse than any supernatural monster.

"It was important to us to have a human villain in there that could disrupt the lives of our characters," Ross Duffer says, "And Billy, really, he disrupts the world the teenagers and stuff."

Stranger Things Season 2 drops October 31st on Netflix.