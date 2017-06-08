We all knew that when Stranger Things returns for Season 2, it will come back with a bigger scope. But I don't think any of us were prepared for what we saw during the series' Super Bowl Season 2 teaser. That gigantic spider-y monster that was walking over the horizon? It seems Stranger Things has gone beyond '80s films for inspiration and has tapped right into our nightmares.

But what did the cast think? They were equally flabbergasted.

"It's horrifying," Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, told TVGuide.com at the For Your Consideration Emmys event held this week in Los Angeles.

Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, gave props to the special effects team and dropped the behind-the-scenes name for the creature: The Shadow Monster. "The Shadow monster, the new one, the big one in the sky, that was crazy for us," he said.

So What's Stranger Things' Chief Hopper Up to in Season 2?

But Caleb McLaughlin, the actor behind Lucas, gave the most relatable answer. "My reaction was like, 'Whooooooooa.'" That about sums it up, if you ask us.

Watch the clip above to see what co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer said of the beast they created, and what the creature represents for the show's new direction, according to producer Shawn Levy.

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres this Halloween on Netflix.