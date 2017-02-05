A lot can change in a year. In 2016, Barack Obama was still president and we had never heard of Stranger Things. Now Donald Trump is giving the pre-game interview and Stranger Things is such a massive sensation that Netflix bought airtime during the Super Bowl LI broadcast to share the Halloween premiere date and first look at Season 2 of the sci-fi series. The world's officially turned Upside Down.

In keeping with creators the Duffer Brothers' conception of the season as a sequel, Season 2 is called Stranger Things 2 and it takes place in the fall of 1984, a point driven home by Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) Ghostbusters Halloween costumes.

The eerie spot features vintage footage of an Eggo waffles commercial and confirmation that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is alive.

And there's something very, very scary off in the distance -- it looks like Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) brought something really bad back with him from the Upside Down.

Some fans thought the Stranger Things Twitter account cryptically announced a premiere date on Saturday with a weather report from Houston, the city where Super Bowl LI was held. The difference in the first two temperatures and the barometric pressure add up to 9-8-17. But it was an elaborate troll to throw fans off the scent, and the Halloween costumes were the real clue.

Stranger Things 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 31 on Netflix.